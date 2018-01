Jan 23 (Reuters) - Clean Harbors Inc:

* CLEAN HARBORS SIGNS DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE VEOLIA NORTH AMERICA’S INDUSTRIAL CLEANING SERVICES DIVISION

* CLEAN HARBORS INC - DEAL FOR $120 MILLION

* CLEAN HARBORS - EXPECTS DIVISION TO GENERATE ADJUSTED EBITDA OF APPROXIMATELY $15 MILLION TO $20 MILLION IN ITS FIRST FULL YEAR OF OPERATIONS, POST SYNERGIES​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: