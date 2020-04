April 30 (Reuters) - Clean Seas Seafood Ltd:

* YTD FY20 SALES REVENUE UP 4% VERSUS FY19

* MARCH & APRIL SALES VOLUMES MATERIALLY IMPACTED BY COVID-19 LOCKDOWN MEASURES

* Q3 FY20 SALES REVENUE DOWN 14% DUE TO COVID-19 DISRUPTIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: