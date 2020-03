BRIEF-Clean Seas Seafood Withdraws Sales Volume And Any Implied Financial Guidance

March 23 (Reuters) - Clean Seas Seafood Ltd:

* HAS MADE DECISION TO WITHDRAW SALES VOLUME AND ANY IMPLIED FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

* COVID-19 OUTBREAK, EACH COUNTRY’S RESPONSE MAKING IT DIFFICULT TO PREDICT & ACCURATELY ASSESS OPERATIONAL & FINANCIAL IMPACT

* SALES VOLUMES FOR BALANCE OF FY20 AND POTENTIALLY INTO EARLY PART OF FY21 WILL BE IMPACTED

* PLANNING FOR A RANGE OF SCENARIOS WITH VARYING LEVELS OF DISRUPTION OVER COMING MONTHS

* AFTER GOVERNMENT RESTRICTIONS, EXPECTING SALES TO RESTAURANT CHANNEL TO NOW LARGELY CEASE

* EXPECTING SALES TO RESTAURANT CHANNEL TO NOW LARGELY CEASE, EXCEPT FOR THOSE RESTAURANTS OFFERING TAKEAWAY & HOME DELIVERY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: