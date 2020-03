BRIEF-Clean TeQ Holdings Updates On Business Impacts Of Covid-19

March 20 (Reuters) - Clean TeQ Holdings Ltd:

* UPDATE ON BUSINESS IMPACTS OF COVID-19

* SUNRISE PROJECT EXECUTION PLAN REMAINS ON SCHEDULE TO CONCLUDE AT END OF 2Q 2020.

* CO WELL CAPITALISED IN ORDER TO NAVIGATE THROUGH THIS PERIOD OF NEAR-TERM UNCERTAINTY

* AT PRESENT THERE HAVE BEEN NO MATERIAL IMPACTS ON CLEAN TEQ’S ONGOING OPERATIONS DUE TO COVID-19 OUTBREAK

* CONTROL MEASURES PUT IN VARIOUS REGIONS LIKELY TO RESULT IN DELAYS TO SOME OF CO'S FIELD ACTIVITIES