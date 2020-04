April 10 (Reuters) - Cleanbnb SpA:

* FY TOTAL PRODUCTION VALUE EUR 3.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 1.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET LOSS EUR 1.5 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 0.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* IMPLEMENTATION OF 2019-2025 INDUSTRIAL PLAN SLOWED DOWN BECAUSE OF COVID-19

* DUE TO COVID-19 EMERGENCY, ECONOMIC TARGETS FOR 2020 ARE NOT ACHIEVABLE