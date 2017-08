June 8 (Reuters) - CLEANTECH INVEST OYJ:

* CLEANTECH INVEST PORTFOLIO COMPANY ENERSIZE SIGNS NEW INSTALLATION AGREEMENT WITHIN CHINESE CHEMICAL SECTOR

* TOTAL COMPRESSED AIR CAPACITY IN FACTORY IS OVER 8 MW AND POTENTIAL ANNUAL SAVINGS ARE ESTIMATED TO APPROXIMATELY 5 MILLION KWH