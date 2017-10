Oct 31 (Reuters) - CLEANTECH INVEST OYJ:

* CLEANTECH INVEST INCREASES ITS HOLDING IN NUUKA SOLUTIONS (IPO-NUUKA.ST) TO 48,1% THROUGH A SHARE SWAP

* ‍SHARES REPRESENT APPROX. 11,1% OF ALL SHARES IN NUUKA OY AND 0,7% OF ALL SHARES IN CLEANTECH​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)