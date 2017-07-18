FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cleantech says formed special committee to engage in discussions with ECrent Capital
July 18, 2017 / 10:11 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Cleantech says formed special committee to engage in discussions with ECrent Capital

2 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Cleantech Solutions International Inc

* Cleantech solutions international forms a special committee and retains financial advisor to evaluate and discuss potential transactions

* Cleantech solutions international inc - ‍special committee has retained duff & phelps, llc as its financial advisor to assist it in its review​

* Cleantech solutions international inc - ‍company's board of directors has formed a special committee​

* Cleantech solutions international inc - ‍formed a special committee comprised of three independent directors of company​

* Cleantech solutions - ‍board formed special committee to engage in discussions with ecrent capital holdings on potential cooperation between two cos

* Cleantech solutions - ‍board formed special committee to engage in discussions with ecrent capital holdings on potential acquisition by co of ecrent​

* Cleantech solutions international inc - ‍all three members of special committee are unaffiliated with ecrent and not management members of company​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

