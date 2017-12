BRIEF-Cleantech Solutions Enters Exclusivity Agreement With Shanghai Hongchuan For Potential Acquisition

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Cleantech Solutions International Inc :

* CLEANTECH SOLUTIONS INTERNATIONAL ENTERS INTO EXCLUSIVITY AGREEMENT WITH SHANGHAI HONGCHUAN FOR POTENTIAL ACQUISITION TO ENTER CHINA‘S ADVERTISING MARKET

* CLEANTECH SOLUTIONS INTERNATIONAL - UNIT ENTERED INTO EXCLUSIVITY AGREEMENT WITH SHAREHOLDER OF SHANGHAI HONGCHUAN CULTURE PROMULGATION CO LIMITED

* CLEANTECH SOLUTIONS INTERNATIONAL - ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT REGARDING POTENTIAL DEAL BY EC ADVERTISING OF NOT LESS THAN 75% OF SHANGHAI HONGCHUAN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: