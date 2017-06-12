FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 12, 2017 / 8:08 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Cleantech Solutions enters into agreement with Ecrent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 12 (Reuters) - Cleantech Solutions International Inc :

* Cleantech Solutions International enters into agreement with Ecrent (China) for sharing economy platform development

* Cleantech Solutions - board plans to form special committee consisting of independent directors to evaluate, negotiate potential deal with ecrent

* Cleantech Solutions international-special committee expected to engage independent financial, other advisors in connection with potential transactions

* Cleantech Solutions International Inc - exclusive period is initially set for three months and may be extended by both parties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

