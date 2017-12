BRIEF-Cleantech Solutions International Enters Into Conditional Share Swap Agreement With Ever-Long Holdings Ltd To Enter Investment Management Business

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Cleantech Solutions International Inc :

* CLEANTECH SOLUTIONS INTERNATIONAL ENTERS INTO CONDITIONAL SHARE SWAP AGREEMENT WITH EVER-LONG HOLDINGS LIMITED TO ENTER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT BUSINESS

* CLEANTECH SOLUTIONS-UNIT ENTERED INTO CONDITIONAL SHARE SWAP AGREEMENT WITH EVER-LONG PARTIES TO BUY 51% INTEREST IN ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF BRIGHTEN

* CLEANTECH SOLUTIONS - TERMS OF DEAL STIPULATE THAT EVER-LONG PARTIES SHALL TRANSFER 51% OF BRIGHTEN'S ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL VALUED AT $16.4 MILLION