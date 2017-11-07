FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cleantech Solutions International enters into MOU for potential acquisition of Shenzhen Xinsheng Newenergy
November 7, 2017 / 11:50 AM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-Cleantech Solutions International enters into MOU for potential acquisition of Shenzhen Xinsheng Newenergy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Cleantech Solutions International Inc :

* Cleantech Solutions International enters into memorandum of understanding for the potential acquisition of Shenzhen Xinsheng Newenergy

* Cleantech Solutions International - ‍co’s unit , EC power technology entered into memorandum of understanding with shareholders of Shenzhen Xinsheng Newenergy​

* Cleantech Solutions International Inc - entered into a MOU regarding a potential acquisition by ec power of not less than 51 pct of Xinsheng​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

