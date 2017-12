BRIEF-Cleantech Solutions International To Acquire A 60 PCT Interest In 3D Discovery Limited

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Cleantech Solutions International Inc :

* CLEANTECH SOLUTIONS INTERNATIONAL ENTERS INTO SALE AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE A 60 PCT INTEREST IN 3D DISCOVERY CO. LIMITED

* UNIT‍ ENTERED DEAL WITH MAJOR SHAREHOLDERS OF 3D DISCOVERY CO TO BUY 60 PCT INTEREST SHARE CAPITAL OF 3D DISCOVERY FOR HK$3.0 MILLION​

* DEAL FOR CONSIDERATION OF HK$3.0 MILLION, TO BE SATISFIED BY ALLOTMENT & ISSUANCE OF CO‘S 68,610 UNREGISTERED SHARES AT $5.606/SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: