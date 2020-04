April 29 (Reuters) - Clear Blue Technologies International Inc:

* CLEAR BLUE TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL ANNOUNCES 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* QUARTERLY REVENUES OF $2.39 MILLION IN Q4, A 114% INCREASE OVER Q4 2018

* CLEAR BLUE TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL- FOR TFQ ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019, CO REPORTED A NET LOSS OF $(5.1 MILLION)

* CLEAR BLUE TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL - WHILE COVID-19 WILL IMPACT BUSINESS, CO BELIEVE THAT IT IS A SMALL DELAY