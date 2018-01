Jan 8 (Reuters) - Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc :

* CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR - NOTIFIED ITS PARENT CO ON JAN 24, INTENDS TO DEMAND REPAYMENT OF $30.0 MILLION OUTSTANDING UNDER REVOLVING PROMISSORY NOTE

* CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLDINGS-BOARD DECLARED SPECIAL CASH DIVIDEND PAYABLE ON JAN 24 TO CLASS A, CLASS B STOCKHOLDERS OF AMOUNT $30.0 MILLION- SEC FILING