Aug 9 (Reuters) - Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc

* Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc- unit upsized & priced offering of $150.0 million aggregate principal amount of additional 8.75% senior notes due 2020​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: