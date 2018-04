April 3 (Reuters) - Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc :

* CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLDINGS, INC. PROVIDES UPDATE ON FORM 10-K FILING

* CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLDINGS INC - WILL BE DELAYED IN FILING ITS ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 10-K FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017

* DELAY IN FILING IS DUE TO ONGOING SPECIAL INVESTIGATION REGARDING “MISAPPROPRIATION OF FUNDS” BY EMPLOYEES OF UNIT OF CO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: