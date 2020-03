March 30 (Reuters) - Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc :

* PRESS RELEASE - CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLDINGS, INC. TO SELL INVESTMENT IN CLEAR MEDIA LIMITED FOR US$253 MILLION

* CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLDINGS INC - WITHDRAWS GUIDANCE FOR 2020 IN LIGHT OF COVID-19 IMPACT

* CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR - ANNOUNCES TEMP SALARY REDUCTIONS INCLUDING 30% FOR CO'S WORLDWIDE CEO, WILLIAM ECCLESHARE, AMERICAS CEO, SCOTT WELLS