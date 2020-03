March 25 (Reuters) - Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc :

* CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLDINGS, INC. PROVIDES FINANCIAL UPDATE

* CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLDINGS INC - DRAWN DOWN $150 MILLION AVAILABLE UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO INCREASE LIQUIDITY

* CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLDINGS INC - CLOSELY MONITORING SPREAD OF COVID-19 AND ITS IMPACT ON OUR GLOBAL BUSINESS