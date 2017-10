Sept 21 (Reuters) - CLEAR LEISURE PLC:

* AGREEMENTS FOR EUR 4.3 MILLION OF MEDIAPOLIS DEBT POSITION AND EUR 500,000 SECURED LOAN

* EXCHANGED LETTERS WITH CREDITOR AGREEING TO SETTLEMENT OF A EUR 4.3 MILLION DEBT OWING BY MEDIAPOLIS SPA, AT DISCOUNT OF 88.3 PERCENT OF FACE VALUE

* SAYS CO IS FINANCING ACQUISITION OF DEBT WITH A EUR 500,000 SECURED LOAN FROM A UK PRIVATE COMPANY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)