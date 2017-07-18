FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Clear Leisure says unaware of any approach for possible takeover ​
July 18, 2017 / 10:11 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Clear Leisure says unaware of any approach for possible takeover ​

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Clear Leisure Plc:

* ‍noted recent speculation concerning a possible takeover offer for company​

* Not aware of any approach for possible takeover and are not in any discussion with regard to any such offer

* " in opinion of directors such speculation is without merit"

* Clear leisure-directors aware of attempts by some shareholders to block special resolution to allow company to issue a set number of shares during year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

