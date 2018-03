March 19 (Reuters) - Clear Media Ltd:

* ‍UPDATES ON MISAPPROPRIATION INCIDENT; SEES MISAPPROPRIATION REDUCE GROUP’S CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF DEC 31 BY ABOUT RMB77 MILLION

* SEES ABOUT 5% TO 6% OF TOTAL MISAPPROPRIATED AMOUNTS ACCOUNTED FOR AS A REDUCTION IN PROFIT FOR YEAR​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: