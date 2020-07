BRIEF-Clearbridge Health Says Clearbridge Medical Philippines Reported 8 People Tested COVID-19 Positive

July 8 (Reuters) - Clearbridge Health Ltd:

* CLEARBRIDGE MEDICAL PHILIPPINES REPORTED 8 PEOPLE TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID-19 AT ITS MEDICAL CENTRE IN MANILA

* UNIT VOLUNTARILY CEASED AFFECTED OPERATIONS AND SEGREGATED NON- AFFECTED OPERATIONS AT MEDICAL CENTRE FOR A PERIOD OF 14 DAYS

* GROUP’S OTHER OPERATIONS IN PHILIPPINES ARE NOT AFFECTED

* TEMPORARY CESSATION AND SEGREGATION NOT EXPECTED TO IMPACT FY FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE OF GROUP