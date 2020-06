BRIEF-Clearbridge Health Says Unit PT Tirta Medika Jaya On 10 June Commenced Legal Proceedings Against Three Former Directors

June 10 (Reuters) - Clearbridge Health Ltd:

* UNIT PT TIRTA MEDIKA JAYA OR “TMJ” ON 10 JUNE COMMENCED LEGAL PROCEEDINGS AGAINST THREE OF ITS FORMER DIRECTORS

* SUIT FILED AGAINST DEFENDANTS REGARDING ALLEGED BREACH OF DIRECTOR’S DUTIES IN RESPECT OF TMJ’S UNDERPAYMENT OF VAT

* TMJ IS REQUESTING COURT TO ORDER DEFENDANTS TO JOINTLY PAY DAMAGES TO TMJ AMOUNTING TO ABOUT IDR2.02 TRILLION

* SUIT MAY HAVE AN IMPACT ON FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE OF GROUP FOR FY20 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: