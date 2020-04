BRIEF-Clearpoint Neuro Provides COVID-19 Update, Preliminary Q1 2020 Financial Results

April 16 (Reuters) - Clearpoint Neuro Inc:

* CLEARPOINT NEURO PROVIDES A COVID-19 PANDEMIC UPDATE AND ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* SEES Q1 2020 REVENUE ABOUT $3.1 MILLION

* CLEARPOINT NEURO - ELECTIVE PROCEDURES, REPRESENTING ABOUT 80% OF CLEARPOINT SYSTEM CASE VOLUME, HAVE BEEN TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED

* BELIEVES CO HAS SUFFICIENT CASH RESOURCES TO SEE CO THROUGH COVID-19 SITUATION

* WITHDRAWING EXPECTATIONS PREVIOUSLY EXPRESSED WITH RESPECT TO 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS