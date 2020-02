Feb 12 (Reuters) - Clearpoint Neuro Inc:

* CLEARPOINT NEURO REPORTS 53% INCREASE IN 2019 REVENUE

* CLEARPOINT NEURO INC - INCREASED 2019 Q4 REVENUE 41% ON A YEAR-OVER-YEAR BASIS TO A RECORD $3.2 MILLION

* CLEARPOINT NEURO INC QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.11