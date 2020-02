BRIEF-Clearpoint Neuro Sees 2020 Revenue Between $14 Million And $15 Million

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Clearpoint Neuro Inc:

* CLEARPOINT NEURO INC SEES 2020 REVENUE EXPECTED BETWEEN $14.0-$15.0M, REPRESENTING GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 25-35%

* CLEARPOINT NEURO INC SEES 2020 CASE VOLUME COVERED BY CLINICAL SPECIALISTS BETWEEN 900 AND 950 CASES, REPRESENTING GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 15%

* CLEARPOINT NEURO - REVENUE OUTLOOK FOR 2020 INCLUDES EXPECTATION THAT ABOUT 33% OF REVENUE WILL BE DERIVED FROM BIOLOGICS & DRUG DELIVERY PRODUCTS & SERVICES

* CLEARPOINT NEURO INC SEES 2020 CASH BURN FROM OPERATIONS (NOT INCLUDING INTEREST PAYMENTS) FROM $3.0 MILLION -$3.5 MILLION