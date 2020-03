BRIEF-Clearside Biomedical Announces License Agreement With Arctic Vision For Xipere™ In Greater China And South Korea

March 11 (Reuters) - Clearside Biomedical Inc:

* CLEARSIDE BIOMEDICAL ANNOUNCES LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH ARCTIC VISION FOR XIPERE™ (TRIAMCINOLONE ACETONIDE SUPRACHOROIDAL INJECTABLE SUSPENSION) IN GREATER CHINA AND SOUTH KOREA

* CLEARSIDE BIOMEDICAL INC - CLEARSIDE ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE UPFRONT AND MILESTONE PAYMENTS AND ROYALTIES ON PRODUCT SALES

* CLEARSIDE BIOMEDICAL - ARCTIC VISION TO LEAD EXPANSION OF NOVEL APPROACH TO TREATING MACULAR EDEMA ASSOCIATED WITH UVEITIS IN ASIA

* CLEARSIDE BIOMEDICAL - CLEARSIDE MAY RECEIVE UP TO $35.5 MILLION IN DEVELOPMENT AND SALES MILESTONES

* CLEARSIDE BIOMEDICAL INC - AMOUNT INCLUDES A $4.0 MILLION UPFRONT PAYMENT PLUS ADDITIONAL MILESTONE PAYMENTS

* CLEARSIDE BIOMEDICAL - WILL BE ENTITLED TO RECEIVE TIERED ROYALTIES OF 10% TO 12% BASED ON ANNUAL NET SALES OF XIPERE

* CLEARSIDE BIOMEDICAL - ARCTIC VISION MAY PURSUE DEVELOPMENT, COMMERCIALIZATION OF XIPERE IN GREATER CHINA, SOUTH KOREA WITH CONSENT FROM CLEARSIDE