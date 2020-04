BRIEF-Clearside Biomedical Revises NDA Resubmission Timeline And XIPERE Commercial Deal With Bausch Health

April 28 (Reuters) - Clearside Biomedical Inc:

* CLEARSIDE BIOMEDICAL REVISES NDA RESUBMISSION TIMELINE AND XIPERE™ COMMERCIAL PARTNERSHIP WITH BAUSCH HEALTH

* CLEARSIDE BIOMEDICAL INC - CLEARSIDE NOW EXPECTS TO RESUBMIT XIPERE NDA IN Q4 OF 2020

* CLEARSIDE BIOMEDICAL INC - CLEARSIDE AND BAUSCH HEALTH HAVE AMENDED AND REVISED THEIR PARTNERSHIP FOR XIPERE

* CLEARSIDE - BAUSCH + LOMB GRANTED EXCLUSIVE OPTIONS FOR RIGHT TO COMMERCIALIZE XIPERE IN EUROPE,U.K.,AUSTRALIA,NEW ZEALAND, S.AMERICA & MEXICO

* CLEARSIDE BIOMEDICAL INC - IN AMENDED AGREEMENT, BAUSCH + LOMB HAS EXTENDED TIME ALLOWED FOR CLEARSIDE TO OBTAIN XIPERE APPROVAL IN UNITED STATES