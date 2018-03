March 6 (Reuters) - Clearside Biomedical Inc:

* CLEARSIDE ANNOUNCES PROPOSED PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK

* CLEARSIDE BIOMEDICAL INC SAYS IT INTENDS TO OFFER AND SELL $75 MILLION OF SHARES OF ITS COMMON STOCK IN AN UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING

