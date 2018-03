March 14 (Reuters) - Clearsign Combustion Corp:

* CLEARSIGN COMBUSTION CORPORATION APPOINTS SUSANNE MELINE TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* CLEARSIGN COMBUSTION CORP - ‍INCREASED NUMBER OF DIRECTORS FROM FOUR TO FIVE AND APPOINTED MELINE TO FILL VACANCY​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)