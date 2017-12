BRIEF-ClearStream Energy enters into refinancing agreement with Canso Investment

Dec 27 (Reuters) - Clearstream Energy Services Inc:

* CLEARSTREAM ENERGY SERVICES INC. ANNOUNCES REFINANCING TRANSACTION

* CLEARSTREAM ENERGY SERVICES INC SAYS ‍ HAS ENTERED INTO A REFINANCING AGREEMENT WITH CANSO INVESTMENT COUNSEL LTD​

* CLEARSTREAM ENERGY SERVICES INC SAYS CANSO HAS AGREED TO EXCHANGE $75 MILLION PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 8.00% SENIOR SECURED DEBENTURES DUE 2026

* CLEARSTREAM ENERGY-CANSO HAS AGREED TO EXCHANGE ABOUT $33.6 MILLION PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 10.00% SECOND LIEN SECURED CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES DUE 2026