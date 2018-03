Feb 28 (Reuters) - ClearStream Energy Services Inc:

* CLEARSTREAM ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND ANNUAL 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* ‍QTRLY REVENUE $82.0 MILLION VERSUS $72​.9 MILLION

* QTRLY ‍LOSS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.19

* ‍RECENT NEW CONTRACT AWARDS ARE EXPECTED TO GENERATE $40 MILLION OF NEW REVENUE FOR CLEARSTREAM IN 2018​

* ‍FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR Q1 OF 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE SIMILAR TO Q1 OF 2017​