May 9 (Reuters) - ClearStream Energy Services Inc:

* CLEARSTREAM ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 REVENUE ROSE 9 PERCENT TO C$84.8 MILLION

* Q2 REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE SIGNIFICANTLY COMPARED TO Q1 OF 2018

* PRICING IS NOT EXPECTED TO INCREASE DURING 2018 AND PROFIT MARGINS ARE EXPECTED TO REMAIN AT CURRENT LEVELS