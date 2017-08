June 12 (Reuters) - ClearStream Energy Services Inc :

* ClearStream announces appointment of interim CEO

* Says CEO and president John Cooper resigned

* ClearStream Energy Services Inc - company's executive chairman, Dean Macdonald, will assume role of interim CEO

* ClearStream Energy Services Inc - Cooper will remain on board

* ClearStream board will immediately initiate a process to fill position of CEO on a permanent basis