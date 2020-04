BRIEF-Clearview Does Not Currently Expect To Raise Equity Capital

April 9 (Reuters) - Clearview Wealth Ltd:

* DOES NOT CURRENTLY ANTICIPATE NEED TO RAISE ANY EQUITY CAPITAL IN CURRENT MARKET ENVIRONMENT

* CHAIR OF BOARD BRUCE EDWARDS SIGNALED HIS INTENTION TO RETIRE FROM BOARD ON 30 JUNE 2020

* HAS ACCESS TO A $60M DEBT FUNDING FACILITY, WITH $50M DRAWN DOWN AS AT 31 MARCH

* INDEPENDENT NED GEOFF BLACK WILL BE APPOINTED AS CHAIR

* NOT INTEND TO UNDERGO ANY ON-MARKET SHARE BUY-BACK ACTIVITY GIVEN CURRENT ENVIRONMENT AND MARKET CONDITIONS

* POTENTIAL TIER 2 DEBT ISSUANCE WILL BE CONSIDERED IN DUE COURSE AS MARKET CONDITIONS IMPROVE IN MEDIUM TERM

* LIKELY SEE INCREASE IN CLAIMS & LAPSES IN MONTHS AHEAD THAT WILL HAVE NEGATIVE IMPACT ON 'BASE' (PRE-COVID-19) CASE PROJECTIONS