May 17 (Reuters) - Clearwater Paper Corp:

* CLEARWATER PAPER CORP - BOH A. DICKEY RETIRED FROM CO’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS ) EFFECTIVE AS OF END OF HIS CURRENT TERM ON MAY 13, 2018 - SEC FILING

* CLEARWATER PAPER CORP - IN CONNECTION WITH RETIREMENT OF DICKEY SIZE OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS WAS REDUCED TO SEVEN DIRECTORS EFFECTIVE MAY 14, 2018