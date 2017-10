Oct 3 (Reuters) - Clearwater Paper Corp

* Clearwater Paper - ‍update on certain factors that are expected to negatively impact operating results for Q3 by about $8-$9 million, based on preliminary results​

* Clearwater Paper- planned major maintenance outage at Lewiston, Idaho, Mill is expected to cost an incremental $3 to $4 million in Q3