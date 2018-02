Feb 5 (Reuters) - Clearwater Paper Corp:

* SEES Q1 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.49-$0.79 - SEC FILING‍​

* SEES Q1 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.28 TO $0.59

* SEES Q1 2018 NET SALES LOWER 2-3 PCT

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.88 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S