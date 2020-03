BRIEF-Clearwater Reports Q4 Earnings Per Share Of C$0.27

March 3 (Reuters) - Clearwater Seafoods Inc:

* CLEARWATER REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND 2019 ANNUAL RESULTS

* CLEARWATER SEAFOODS INC - QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.27

* CLEARWATER SEAFOODS INC - Q4 SALES WAS $167.1 MILLION VERSUS $159.8 MILLION IN PRIOR YEAR

* CLEARWATER SEAFOODS INC - QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.13

* CLEARWATER SEAFOODS- TRADE, ECONOMIC, GEO-POLITICAL UNCERTAINTY ,IMPACT OF COVID-19 OUTBREAK, WILL CONTINUE TO CREATE INDUSTRY HEADWINDS IN 2020

* CLEARWATER SEAFOODS INC - SUPPLY OF WILD SEAFOOD IS LIMITED AND IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE TO LAG BEHIND GROWING GLOBAL DEMAND

* CLEARWATER SEAFOODS - PURCHASERS OF SEAFOOD ARE INCREASINGLY WILLING TO PAY A PREMIUM TO SUPPLIERS THAT CAN PROVIDE CONSISTENT QUALITY AND FOOD SAFETY