BRIEF-Clementia Pharmaceuticals qtrly loss per share ‍$1.83​
November 13, 2017 / 1:17 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Clementia Pharmaceuticals qtrly loss per share ‍$1.83​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Clementia Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Clementia Pharmaceuticals Inc - qtrly loss per share ‍$1.83​

* Clementia Pharmaceuticals Inc- ‍as of September 30, 2017, had cash and investments of $152.2 million​

* Clementia - ‍anticipates reporting preliminary results from part b open-label extension portion of phase ii study of palovarotene in fop in Q2 2018​

* Clementia Pharmaceuticals Inc- on track to begin move study protocol phase iii study and enroll first patient by end of 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
