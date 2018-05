BRIEF-Clementia's Treatment With Palovarotene Significantly Reduces New Bone Growth In Patients With FOP

May 23 (Reuters) - Clementia Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* CLEMENTIA REPORTS POSITIVE PHASE 2 PART B DATA SHOWING TREATMENT WITH PALOVAROTENE SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCES NEW BONE GROWTH IN PATIENTS WITH FOP

* PHASE 2 PART B DATA SHOW EVALUABLE PATIENTS WITH NO NEW BONE AT 12 WEEKS HAD NO NEW BONE AT 12 MONTHS

* STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT 91% REDUCTION OF NEW HO AT FLARE-UP SITES AT 12 WEEKS; 65% REDUCTION OF NEW HO AT 12-MONTH WBCT SCAN IN PHASE 2 DATA

* PALOVAROTENE GENERALLY WELL-TOLERATED IN TRIAL, CONSISTENT WITH EXPERIENCE ACROSS PALOVAROTENE CLINICAL STUDIES

* RECENTLY SURPASSED ENROLLMENT OF FIRST 35 PATIENTS IN OUR PHASE 3 MOVE TRIAL, ON TRACK TO COMPLETE STUDY ENROLLMENT BY YEAR END

ON TRACK TO REPORT FIRST INTERIM ANALYSIS FOR MOVE TRIAL IN MID-2019