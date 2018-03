March 23 (Reuters) - CLEMONDO GROUP AB (PUBL):

* ‍CLEMONDO UPDATES FINANCIAL GOALS

* ‍FINANCIAL GOAL: ANNUAL GROWTH OF AT LEAST 10%, HALF OF WHICH IS ORGANIC​

* FINANCIAL GOAL: EBITDA OF AT LEAST 10% OVER A BUSINESS CYCLE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)