March 15 (Reuters) - CLEOPATRA HOSPITAL:

* Q4 CONSOL NET PROFIT EGP 95.4 MILLION VERSUS EGP 90.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q4 CONSOL REVENUE EGP 511.1 MILLION VERSUS EGP 394 MILLION YEAR AGO

* TOTAL CAPEX OUTLAYS STOOD AT EGP 360 MILLION AS OF DECCMBER 2019 INCLUDING DOWN PAYMENTS FOR CAPEX PURCHASES NOT YET DELIVERED