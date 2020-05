BRIEF-Cleopatra Hospital Set To Record Q1 Profit Growth Upwards Of 50% Year-On-Year

May 11 (Reuters) - CLEOPATRA HOSPITAL:

* GROUP IS SET TO RECORD NET PROFIT YEAR-ON-YEAR GROWTH UPWARDS OF 50% FOR Q1

* Q1 REVENUE IN EXCESS OF EGP 500 MILLION, UP AROUND 22% Y-O-Y

* CHG ENJOYS A STRONG LIQUIDITY POSITION WITH CASH ON HAND AS AT 31 MARCH IN EXCESS OF EGP 700 MILLION

* GROUP REVIEWED ITS CAPEX PLANS FOR 2020 IN LIGHT OF COVID-19 SITUATION WITH FOCUS ON DEFERRING NON-ESSENTIAL EXPENDITURE TO 2021

* TO PRIORITIZE EXPENDITURE AIMED AT GENERATING FURTHER EBITDA GROWTH TO IMPROVE CHG'S RETURN ON CAPITAL METRICS