May 15 (Reuters) - Cleveland Biolabs Inc:

* CLEVELAND BIOLABS INC - REVENUE FOR Q1 OF 2018 DECREASED TO $0.2 MILLION COMPARED TO $0.6 MILLION FOR Q1 OF 2017

* CLEVELAND BIOLABS INC QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.11