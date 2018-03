March 28 (Reuters) - Cleveland Biolabs Inc:

* CLEVELAND BIOLABS - RECEIVED DAY 120 REVIEW QUESTIONS FROM EMA REGARDING MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR ENTOLIMOD

* CLEVELAND BIOLABS - RECEIVED FORMAL NOTIFICATION FROM EMA THAT RESPONSES SHOULD BE SUBMITTED TO AGENCY BY SEPT 14