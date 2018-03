BRIEF-Cleveland-Cliffs Amends And Improves Its ABL Facility

March 1 (Reuters) - Cleveland-Cliffs Inc:

* CLEVELAND-CLIFFS AMENDS AND IMPROVES ITS ABL FACILITY

* CLEVELAND-CLIFFS INC - ‍AMENDED SENIOR SECURED ASSET-BASED LENDING CREDIT FACILITY​

* CLEVELAND-CLIFFS INC - ‍IN AMENDED ABL FACILITY OVERALL SIZE OF CREDIT FACILITY WAS REDUCED FROM $550 MILLION TO $450 MILLION​

* CLEVELAND-CLIFFS INC - ‍BORROWING COSTS AND UNUSED COMMITMENT FEES WERE ALSO REDUCED IN AMENDED ABL FACILITY​

* CLEVELAND-CLIFFS INC - ‍AMENDED ABL FACILITY WITH EXTENDED MATURITY DATE OF FEB. 28, 2023 OR 60 DAYS PRIOR TO MATURITY OF OTHER EXISTING SENIOR NOTES​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)