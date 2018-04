BRIEF-Cleveland-Cliffs Inc Q1 Revenue $239 Mln Vs $462 Mln

April 20 (Reuters) - Cleveland-Cliffs Inc:

* . REPORTS FIRST-QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.29

* FY 2018 U.S. IRON ORE CASH COST OF GOODS SOLD AND OPERATING EXPENSE EXPECTATION WAS MAINTAINED AT $58 - $63 PER LONG TON

* SEES 2018 U.S. IRON ORE REVENUES FROM PRODUCT SALES AND SERVICES $ 102 - $107 PER LONG TON

* U.S. IRON ORE PELLET SALES VOLUME IN Q1 2018 WAS 1.6 MILLION LONG TONS, DECREASE FROM Q1 2017 VOLUME OF 3.1 MILLION

* Q1 ASIA PACIFIC IRON ORE SALES VOLUME DECREASED 46 PERCENT TO 1.7 MILLION METRIC TONS, FROM 3.0 MILLION METRIC TONS IN Q1 OF 2017

* SEES 2018 U.S. IRON ORE SALES VOLUME 20.5 MILLION LONG TONS

* SEES 2018 U.S. IRON ORE PRODUCTION VOLUME 20.0 MILLION LONG TONS

* 2018 SUSTAINING CAPITAL EXPECTATION OF $85 MILLION WAS MAINTAINED

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.22 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S