BRIEF-Cleveland-Cliffs To Close Apio Mining Operations By June 30

April 6 (Reuters) - Cleveland-Cliffs Inc:

* DECIDED TO COMMIT TO A COURSE OF ACTION EXPECTED TO LEAD TO PERMANENT CLOSURE OF APIO MINING OPERATIONS BY JUNE 30

* ESTIMATES TOTAL COSTS THAT WILL BE INCURRED IN CONNECTION WITH CLOSURE OF APIO MINING OPERATIONS OF ABOUT $140 MILLION TO $170 MILLION - SEC FILING

* OF TOTAL CHARGES EXPECTED TO BE INCURRED, CO SEES FUTURE CAPEX OF ABOUT $120 MILLION TO $140 MILLION Source text (bit.ly/2qawBXO) Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)